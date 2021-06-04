The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives inquiries from foreign citizens who would like to be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. This was stated on Friday, June 4, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on the air of Channel One on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“And not only diplomats (send inquiries – Ed.). They write that the government of such and such a country is doing everything under pressure from the “big brother”, does not allow the Russian vaccine on our market, but we want to be vaccinated, what can be done, can I come to Russia for this, or perhaps , the Russian embassy will help me. Such people write, you can’t even imagine, ”the diplomat noted.

On the same day, during a speech at the SPIEF, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the side effects after the introduction of the domestically produced coronavirus vaccine are limited to an increase in temperature for a couple of hours, no fatal outcomes have been recorded at the moment.

On June 4, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that in the near future the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection “Sputnik V” will be registered in 15 countries.

Currently, the drug is approved in more than 65 countries of the world with a population of more than 3.2 billion people.

Also, the head of the RDIF said that the approval of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus in the World Health Organization (WHO) is a matter of “a couple of months.” According to him, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the course of the study of “Sputnik V” did not reveal any critical remarks either on the production or on the clinical part.

On June 2, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Sergey Glagolev said that Sputnik V could be approved by WHO and EMA in the coming months.