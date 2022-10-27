Zakharova said that the new British Prime Minister Sunak continued the Russophobic course of the country

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the continuation of the country’s Russophobic course. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports RIA News.

“We noticed that already in the very first public speech he reproduced, among other things, the hackneyed thesis about Russia’s alleged responsibility for the economic hardships that the world is facing. It turns out that the new leadership of Britain immediately made it clear that they intended to continue the Russophobic course of their predecessors, ”the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that Sunak should develop his thesis and confirm his words with facts. “A big request, I would like graphs, numbers, tables, so that someone can provide,” she mocked.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the intentions of the new prime minister to lay the blame on Moscow for mistakes in the economic program should alert ordinary citizens. “We can only recommend that London take an objective look at the situation that is crumbling inside the United Kingdom, and tackle the pressing problems in the British economy,” Zakharova concluded.

On October 25, King Charles III confirmed Sunak’s accession to the post of Prime Minister of the country. In his first speech, the newly elected prime minister acknowledged that the UK is in a deep economic crisis. However, he praised the aspirations of predecessor Liz Truss, who tried to improve economic performance, and admired her restlessness, although he stressed that she made mistakes.

In August, Sunak called for the Russian president to be barred from the G20 summit to be held in Indonesia in November. According to the British politician, the West should send a signal to the Russian leader that he does not belong at the G20 table while Russia conducts a military operation in Ukraine.