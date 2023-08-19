Zakharova: Russia fixes London’s plan to use Ukrainian saboteurs in Africa

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on reports that the British Foreign Intelligence Service (MI6) is preparing a Ukrainian sabotage squad to be sent to Africa. According to her, London is engaged in an artificial build-up of conflict potential on the southern continent. RIA News.

“Given the fact that MI6, represented by its leader Richard Moore, has recently openly flaunted its involvement in planning and carrying out terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime on our country, we record the intentions of the British authorities to use Ukrainian puppets to solve problems in other regions of the world,” Zakharova said.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that Great Britain is trying to cling to the colonial heritage in such ways, not wanting to speak with African countries on an equal footing and considering it permissible to interfere in their internal affairs.

“In these machinations, Ukrainian soldiers apparently serve as a kind of payment for Kyiv for military assistance from the West. Africans and Ukrainians will pay for the realization of the ambitions of the British neo-colonialists,” explained Maria Zakharova.

The plans to send to the southern continent a Ukrainian detachment of saboteurs specially trained by the British special services became known on August 16. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine selected 100 fighters with experience in fighting on the “eastern front”. The unit in Africa will be commanded by Ukrainian GUR officer Vitaliy Praschuk, previously involved in “successful liquidations” and in MI6 operations in Zimbabwe.

The purpose of the detachment is to prevent cooperation between Russia and Africa. The Ukrainian division was instructed to eliminate the leaders of the countries of the southern continent, which are focused on interaction with the Russian Federation, as well as to organize sabotage at infrastructure facilities.