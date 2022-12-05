Russia is not considering the option of transferring control over the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) to a third party. This was announced on Monday, December 5, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“There can be no talk of any withdrawal of ZNPP from Russian control or transfer of control over it to some third party,” she stressed in a conversation with “RIA News”.

According to Zakharova, Moscow assumes responsibility for protecting the station located on the territory of the Russian Federation.

“We proceed from the fact that only we are able to ensure the physical and nuclear security of the ZNPP,” the diplomat noted.

Earlier, she commented on the progress of negotiations on the creation of a security zone around the station and noted that it is premature to talk about an agreement at the moment. She also explained that Moscow and Kyiv are discussing this issue indirectly – through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Prior to that, on November 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied reports that Russia was allegedly preparing to leave the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. On the same day, the city administration of Energodar confirmed that the Russian Federation still controls ZNPP.

On November 21, the Kremlin called on Western countries to influence Ukraine to stop the shelling of the ZNPP. The day before, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, said that Ukrainian militants had carried out 15 strikes on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Moscow emphasized that the withdrawal of the Russian military from the facility could turn into a disaster, since Kyiv could use the station for provocations.

