Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that supporters of the current US President Donald Trump began to take an interest in Russian citizenship. She told about this on the air of the program “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on the TV channel “Russia-1”. RIA News…

Zakharova explained that the concern of the Russian side is associated with the repressive policy of the United States in the world. “It was the United States that introduced illegal sanctions into the practice of the Western world as a tool for managing all other states,” said the representative of the department.

She said that on social networks, she often receives comments from Americans who are supporters of Trump, with questions about obtaining Russian citizenship. According to Zakharova, the US repressive policy has also affected the citizens of the country itself.

Earlier, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that he was part of the defense team of the head of state in the impeachment case, and disclosed the details of the charges. He noted that Trump is accused of inciting violence every time he talks about electoral fraud, but that is a lie.

On November 7, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won 290 with the required 270 electoral votes. Having secured his victory, Biden proclaimed himself the president-elect of the United States. Trump, in turn, said that the elections are not officially over yet, and the results will be appealed in court.