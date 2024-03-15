Zakharova: unfriendly countries delayed their response to the note on organizing elections

Unfriendly countries delayed their response to Russia’s note on organizing presidential elections and supplemented it with provisions on new regions. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova spoke about this in an interview RIA News.

“Several months ago, we began to hear from foreign countries, either at the level of their official authorities or through their security agencies, that no one would allow Moscow to hold presidential elections in Russia abroad,” she noted.

This applies mostly to those countries that Russia called unfriendly more than a year ago. They intimidated in different ways, the diplomat clarified. According to her, after Moscow realized what course the Western countries had chosen, it sent diplomatic notes to all countries.

Zakharova emphasized that “the response of unfriendly regimes was of particular interest.” At the same time, Moscow received answers from friendly countries as usual; there were no surprises.

It was previously reported that a third of Russian voters voted on the first day of the presidential election. Vladimir Putin voted on the first day. It is noted that the head of state cast his vote remotely.

On March 15, the first three-day presidential election vote in Russian history began, which will end on March 17. The current head of state Vladimir Putin, the head of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, the deputy chairman of the State Duma and a member of the New People party Vladislav Davankov, as well as the candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov are competing for the post of head of state.