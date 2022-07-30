On July 30, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wryly commented on the widespread belief that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has too little chance of becoming NATO Secretary General.

Previously TASS citing sources, he said that Johnson has no chance of getting this position due to the fact that “the next secretary general of the alliance should be a woman, and preferably a representative of the new NATO countries.”

“First of all, nothing prevents Boris Johnson from suddenly discovering a woman in himself. Fashionable, bold, in his style. Secondly, the number of genders now accepted in NATO countries allows him to choose the right one. Again, fashionable, bold, in his style. Thirdly, even if NATO chooses from people who call themselves women, they can always suddenly find themselves a man or some other gender. Fashionable, bold, in the style of Boris Johnson, ”Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, on July 29, Cleo Watson, former Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, said that her work with Johnson was more like the work of his personal nanny. Watson said she regularly had to remind the prime minister of many daily things during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson announced his resignation as British Prime Minister on July 7. This happened against the backdrop of the departure of more than 50 politicians from his government.

In the UK, there are televised debates between the two main candidates for the prime minister’s chair – Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak. Their first joint televised debate took place on 25 July.

None of the new candidates for the post of prime minister of the country supported the idea of ​​the presence of ex-prime minister Johnson in the cabinet. The name of the new head of government will be announced on September 5.