German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock should go on vacation to get better acquainted with maps, a history textbook and the primary signs of geopolitics – such a recommendation was shared by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday, November 1.

Thus, she commented on the statement of the German diplomat, in which the politician urged to prevent the unhindered strengthening of the positions of Beijing and Moscow in Central Asia.

“What is she carrying? Anya / Lena, buy a map, a history book and take a vacation to get acquainted with the primary signs of geopolitics, ”the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a message published on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, at the end of October, a lot of messages from users of the platform appeared on Twitter, which contained criticism of Burbock after her statement about tanks in the 19th century. One of the users noted that he was ashamed of the German minister, while others asked how, with such a set of knowledge, one could hold the position of head of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Before that, Burbock was criticized by readers of the Chinese edition of Guancha, when it called the use of Russian energy resources a mistake by Berlin. Then users recalled that cheap energy remained a factor that forms the strength of the German economy.