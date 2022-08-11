At the British Foreign Office, it was necessary to call the US ambassador, not the PRC, about Taiwan. Such a statement was made on August 11 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“The head of the British Foreign Office herself [Лиз Трасс] unable to understand. Explain: China has repeatedly warned Washington that it will retaliate if the visit [спикера палаты представителей конгресса США Нэнси] Pelosi will take place. If anyone is called to the British Foreign Office, it is the US Ambassador. For Pelosi’s actions, except as a provocation, no one calls, ”she wrote in the Telegram channel.

Earlier, on August 10, Truss said that Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang had been summoned to the UK Foreign Office due to Beijing’s “aggressive behavior” on Taiwan. She added that the UK urges China to urgently resolve all differences in a peaceful manner, without the threat of force or coercion.

Taiwan is part of China, but has been living as an independent state for many decades. The United States claims that it does not dispute the ownership of the island by China, but at the same time provides support to the Taiwanese authorities, including the supply of weapons.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2. In response, the PRC troops launched large-scale live-fire exercises around the island.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that all the friction in the Taiwan Strait is caused by the actions of the United States. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on August 8 that the United States provoked the escalation of this situation, so the American side should be held responsible for the consequences.

On August 10, the official representative of the Eastern Zone of the Chinese Army Combat Command, Shi Yi, reported on the successful completion of the assigned tasks off the coast of Taiwan. According to him, China will closely monitor changes in the Taiwan Strait and continue military exercises, upholding state sovereignty and territorial integrity.