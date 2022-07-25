Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova urged Kyiv to stop provocations against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

A tense situation is developing around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) because of the Ukrainian troops. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova, comment published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Kyiv to abandon the continuation of provocations in the area. “We warn the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against continuing provocations against Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, fraught with a nuclear accident, the grave consequences of which could affect not only Ukraine,” she warned Zelensky’s office.

The diplomat asked the international community to be vigilant in this matter and condemn the actions of the Ukrainian leadership.

On July 20, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said that the attack by Ukrainian drones on July 18 at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, only by a lucky chance, did not lead to equipment damage and a man-made disaster.