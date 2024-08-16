Zakharova: International organizations are silent about the attack on the shopping center in Donetsk

International organizations want to remain silent after the attack on the shopping center in Donetsk and do not tell the facts about the situation, stated Official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova on air at Russia 24.

“There is no statement of fact. There are attempts to leave… to sit back and keep quiet, and keep quiet behind formulations like “against everything bad and for everything good,” but there is not even a banal statement of factual material,” she said. According to Zakharova, the West does not want to be associated with terrorism.

Earlier, on August 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck the Galaktika shopping center in the Petrovsky district in western Donetsk. The attack caused a fire in the building. At that moment, there could have been up to 100 people inside. According to the latest information, at least 13 people were injured.