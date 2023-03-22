Zakharova said that the Russian Foreign Ministry answers any questions from the media, unlike the White House

Journalists at press conferences at the Russian Foreign Ministry can ask any questions and are not subject to segregation, unlike their counterparts at briefings at the White House, while the American side treats media workers with disdain. This was stated on March 21 by the official representative of the diplomatic department Maria Zakharova in her Telegram channel.

“We were surprised to read the skirmish at the White House briefing on March 20, where recently press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre literally did not let Today News Africa correspondent Simon Atebe utter a word, chastising him like a boy, talking about what he can and what impossible,” the diplomat was indignant.

At the same time, as Zakharova explained, the behavior of Karine Jean-Pierre did not shock representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Diplomats were most surprised that a correspondent for Today News Africa, trying to get the right to ask a question, uttered an interesting phrase.

“What you are doing is a mockery of the first amendment to the Constitution (on freedom of speech and the media)! You haven’t spoken to me for seven months now! <...> We are not in China, we are not in Russia, ”Zakharova quoted the journalist.

As the diplomat noted with irony, the correspondent “fantastically got to the very essence.”

“Washington is really not China or Russia – we, unlike the White House and the State Department, do not segregate journalists and give everyone the opportunity to ask a question,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman explained.

Zakharova also invited her subscribers to connect to the next briefing by posting links to pages with broadcasts of the press conferences of the Foreign Ministry and with photo and video materials of the Russian diplomatic department.

On March 8, Stephen Walt, professor of international relations at Harvard University, said that the United States opposes the return of a multipolar world, as it prefers to remain without competitors. According to the expert, the States still strive to remain the only leader, despite the calls of other countries for the formation of a multipolar world. He said that the administration of President Joe Biden has a fear of such a scenario.