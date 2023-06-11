The incessant shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) led to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“Methodically, the pro-American ghouls went to their intended goal,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

In the presented chronology of attacks on the hydroelectric power plant, the diplomat noted that back in December 2022, and then in March 2023, there were reports of potentially dangerous activity of Ukrainian troops in the area. So, there were cases when the Armed Forces of Ukraine interfered with the repair work, tried to enter the territory of the station and fired at various structures.

In addition, it is emphasized that before the RF Armed Forces established control over the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, Ukrainian sappers began to mine the dam and hydraulic structures. However, they managed to place explosives only on the lock mechanisms of the North Crimean Canal, and the destruction of the station did not occur.

Prior to that, on June 9, Zakharova warned that the investigation into the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station would get “across the throat” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the countries of the collective West, the UN and the IAEA of ignoring Russian notes about regular and repeated shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, carried out by the Kiev regime, including with the use of American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Haymars “.

The day before, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation called on the parliaments of the world’s states to give a principled assessment of what happened at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and direct efforts to prevent new acts of international terrorism.

At the same time, Andrei Belousov, deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Geneva, condemned the sabotage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which led to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. According to him, indirect evidence of Kyiv’s involvement is the haste of accusations against the Russian Federation.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of Tuesday, June 6. This led to an uncontrolled discharge of water into the Dnieper. According to available information, the shelling was carried out by the Ukrainian side from the Vilkha MLRS. The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case under the article “Terrorism”.

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, said that Kiev undermined the hydroelectric power plant in order to prevent offensive actions by the Russian army and the transfer of units and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the Kherson direction to the area of ​​offensive operations.