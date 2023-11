Zakharova: Moldovan President Sandu is lying about the absence of topics for dialogue with Russia

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is lying when he says there are no common topics for discussion with Russia. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, transmit “News”.

According to her, such statements are not true. The diplomat accused Sandu of Russophobia and a desire to undermine Russian-Moldovan relations.