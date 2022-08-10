Zakharova said that the memorial ceremony in Hiroshima was an attempt to discredit Russia

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing of the city by the US Air Force on August 6 in Hiroshima was a cynical attempt to keep silent about the true perpetrators of the 1945 tragedy. The diplomat accused Tokyo of another attempt to discredit Russia. Her words are quoted in site departments.

At the event dedicated to the worst tragedy in the history of the Japanese people, its true culprits – the United States of America – were not even mentioned, and all the speeches shamelessly boiled down to inflating the baseless thesis about the “threat from Russia” to the whole world with nuclear weapons. At the same time, those who actually applied it were called almost “the vanguard of the struggle for peace” Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the dates of August 6 and 9 should be set as days of repentance by the United States to humanity for using nuclear weapons against civilians. The politician recalled that the United States became the only state in the world that used nuclear weapons by dropping atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The inappropriateness of Tolstoy’s quote

Zakharova said that in the appeal of the mayor of Hiroshima at the funeral ceremony, it was inappropriate to quote the great Russian writer Leo Tolstoy.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that it would be worth recalling Japanese literary classics, for example, the writer Tokutomi Roka.

The main novel of his life – “Kuroshivo”, written in 1903, when Japanese militarism was already gaining strength, ends with prophetic words: “If everything goes the way it is now, Japan will certainly perish!” This is exactly what happened in 1945. The question is, has Tokyo learned from its history? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mayor Kazumi Matsui spoke at the funeral ceremony in Hiroshima on August 6. In his speech, the mayor honored the memory of the dead, quoting a Russian writer. He stressed that it is worth “thinking again about the words of the writer Leo Tolstoy: “You cannot build your own happiness on someone else’s misfortune, your happiness lies in the happiness of others.”

Guterres innuendo in Hiroshima

On August 6, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, pointed out to UN Secretary General António Guterres an understatement. He noted that he, speaking in Hiroshima, did not mention who exactly dropped the atomic bomb on the city.

See also “Fees” is the most influential factor in choosing children’s schools Dear Secretary General, The world must also never forget that this crime was committed by the United States, being the only country to use the atomic bomb against civilians. Without any military need Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

On Saturday, August 6, the UN Secretary General spoke at a ceremony in memory of the victims of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. He urged not to forget about the tragedy and noted that nuclear weapons “have no place on our planet.”

The politician mentioned the “nuclear-tinged” crises spreading from the Middle East to the Korean Peninsula, as well as a special operation in Ukraine, but kept silent about the fact that the United States dropped atomic bombs on Japanese cities, the victims of which were hundreds of thousands of people, the vast majority of them were peaceful residents.

China criticizes Japan after mourning ceremony in Hiroshima

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized Japan after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s speech at the memorial ceremony for the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, reports RIA News.

The head of the Japanese government on August 6 said that this tragedy must never happen again, and the responsibility for this lies with Japan, as the only country that suffered from atomic bombings.

But in fact, Japan has always used the US “nuclear umbrella”, opposed and prevented the US from abandoning the policy of first use of nuclear weapons. See also Video analysis | What the Curiosity robot has taught us after ten years of research on Mars Wang Wenbin official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, some Japanese politicians even called for the sharing of American nuclear weapons. The diplomat stressed that the authorities in Tokyo condoned such discussions and excluded the “three non-nuclear principles” from the report at the NPT Review Conference.

People involuntarily wonder: what exactly are Japan’s intentions? Are Japan’s statements in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons consistent with its deeds? Wang Wenbin official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Beijing called on Japan to conscientiously fulfill its international obligations, including in accordance with the “three nuclear-free principles” not to develop or import nuclear weapons.

On August 6 and 9, 1945, there were two exceptional cases in the history of mankind of the combat use of nuclear weapons – the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They were carried out by the US Armed Forces at the final stage of World War II.

On March 22, Mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Kazumi Matsui and Tomohisa Tanue invited US President Joe Biden to visit these Japanese cities affected by US atomic bombings.