Zakharova announced NATO plans to open a second front against Russia in Transcaucasia

The North Atlantic Alliance plans to open a second front against Moscow in the Transcaucasus and “set the region on fire again.” This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia Maria Zakharova.

NATO has a maximum task, namely to open a second front in Transcaucasia against our country and, in general, set the region on fire again Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the diplomat, the agreements reached through Russian mediation literally worked as a “red rag” for the West, since it was a road to peace based on mutual respect and taking into account the interests of the parties.

Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

NATO Secretary General visited the Transcaucasian republics

On March 15, it became known about a series of visits by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the Transcaucasian republics. On March 18, the Secretary General visited Azerbaijan and Georgia, and on March 19 he met with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

During his visit to Georgia, Stoltenberg called on Tbilisi to do more to contain Russia. He welcomed the placement of Ukrainian refugees in the country. Also during a press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the Secretary General said that NATO is contributing to the damage of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. According to him, thanks to the role of the alliance, Russia's navigation capabilities in the Black Sea are limited.

Speaking to reporters in Yerevan, Stoltenberg acknowledged that the difficult situation on the battlefield in Ukraine requires increased military assistance from Western countries.

The situation on the battlefield remains difficult, but that is a reason to increase our support for Ukraine, not reduce it Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General

The Secretary General welcomed the “solidarity of Armenia with Ukraine” and also called on all NATO partners to do everything necessary to prevent Moscow’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, if Russia wins, “it will not stop,” and “all authoritarian leaders will be encouraged by this.”

Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters

The Kremlin called contacts between Transcaucasia and NATO the sovereign right of countries

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Stoltenberg’s visits, said that contacts of the Transcaucasian republics with the alliance are the sovereign right of these countries.

Of course, we are closely observing, but we intend to focus on our bilateral relations and cooperation instruments that our country has with the countries of the region (…) These contacts are the sovereign right of the Caucasian states Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

At the same time, the press secretary of the head of state emphasized that NATO’s desire to expand its presence in the South Caucasus will not bring stability to the region.