In Nizhny Novgorod, the car of politician and writer Zakhar Prilepin was blown up

In Nizhny Novgorod, an Audi Q7 car exploded, in which the writer Zakhar Prilepin was located. According to preliminary data, the explosion killed the writer’s personal bodyguard, who was driving.

In addition, according to military envoy Semyon Pegov, Prilepin’s daughter was in the car with Prilepin, who was thrown out of the car before the explosion – she was not injured: “they managed to get her out of the car after unloading things.”

According to a Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies, a visual inspection of the scene showed that the power of the explosive device planted under the bottom of the Audi Q7 ranged from 400 to 800 grams of TNT.

Checkpoints also began to be set up in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In hot pursuit, a man was detained on the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region, who may be involved in blowing up a car with Prilepin, said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.

He is unfamiliar to the villagers, they noticed him the day before, on May 5, a law enforcement source told Lente.ru.

The stranger was seen several times when he hid near the house of Prilepin’s relatives and watched him.

The writer was seriously injured in the explosion.

According to preliminary data, at the time of the explosion, Prilepin was returning to Moscow from the territory of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LDNR). He was in the back seat of the car.

An explosive device, which was supposedly installed under the bottom of the car, went off in the village of Pionerskoye, about 30 kilometers from the city of Bor.

The explosion occurred about 100 meters from the place where Prilepin’s daughter was dropped off

After the incident, the writer was hospitalized in serious condition – according to some reports, both of his legs are broken, but he is already conscious. Doctors do not rule out that Prilepin is being transported to Moscow for treatment.

The attempt on Prilepin is a terrorist attack

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case after blowing up a car with a writer. The incident was qualified as a terrorist attack. The investigation is being conducted under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Act of Terrorism”).

The search for customers and perpetrators of the crime is carried out jointly by employees of the TFR, FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Forensic investigators and explosives experts have begun to inspect the scene, biological, genetic, physical-chemical and explosive forensic examinations have been appointed.

The Atesh group claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Responsibility for the assassination attempt has already been claimed by the radical Atesh group (Russian “Fire”), which includes Crimean Tatar and Ukrainian nationalists. Its representatives declaredthat have long tried to find and eliminate the writer.

Previously the same group took to assume responsibility for the terrorist attack at the training ground near Belgorod. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, late in the evening, two terrorists opened fire on volunteers during a fire training exercise.

As a result of the shelling, 11 people died and 15 were injured. The militants themselves were eliminated.

In January, Prilepin went as a volunteer to the NVO zone

Last January, Prilepin’s press secretary Elizaveta Kondakova said that the writer had signed an agreement with the National Guard and volunteered for the special military operation (SVO) zone. Kondakova noted that Prilepin has experience of serving in the OMON, so he signed a contract with the National Guard.

Prilepin constantly personally organized humanitarian missions in new territories. Now he went to the line of contact in a military capacity Elizaveta KondakovaPress Secretary of Zakhar Prilepin

Prilepil served as an officer, went to visit relatives for the weekend.

Why is Zakhar Prilepin famous?

Zakhar Prilepin (real name – Evgeny Nikolaevich Prilepin) – Russian politician, statesman, writer, publicist, TV presenter, co-chairman of the Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth party, deputy artistic director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater.

Since 2014, he has supported the militia in the Donbass, created the NGO “Zakhar Prilepin’s Charitable Foundation” to help the population of the region. Prilepin was born on July 7, 1975 in the village of Ilyinka, Ryazan Region. He studied at the Nizhny Novgorod Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and served in the OMON. In parallel with the service, he entered the philological faculty of the Nizhny Novgorod State University.

In 2003, Prilepin began publishing his literary works, and in 2014, his historical novel The Abode became a bestseller.

In 2014, he traveled to the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine as a war correspondent. His notes were then published by Russian federal publications. He repeatedly collected funds for the needs of the militia and the civilian population of Donbass. In 2017, he founded a charitable foundation that helps residents of the region.

In March 2022, after the start of the NWO, Prilepin proposed to include all of Ukraine in Russia. After that, according to the writer, Russia will be able to negotiate with the rest of the world on its own terms.