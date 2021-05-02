Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The Sharia Committee of the Zakat Fund held its fourth meeting this year by visual communication headed by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahim Sultan Al-Ulama, and the membership of: Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al-Haddad, His Eminence Sheikh Al-Yadali Ould Muhammadu, and Sheikh Talib Muhammad Al-Shehhi, Vice President The Committee, and His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Balushi, and His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Abdul-Rahman Salman Al-Hammadi is a member and reporter of the committee.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, who expressed his thanks and gratitude to the members of the Sharia Committee for their efforts in their duties entrusted to them by virtue of the law establishing the Zakat Fund and its implementing regulations, which are summarized in expressing the Sharia opinion on the topics presented to it, reviewing and approving issued fatwas and legal publications. He wished the members of the Committee success and success.

Then the committee discussed its meeting headed by Sheikh Al-Ulama, and reviewed the topics in the meeting schedule, and after deliberation and discussion, it issued the following most important decisions: Zakat Al-Fitr: The Sharia Committee of the Zakat Fund approved the value of Zakat Al-Fitr for this year 20 dirhams per person, and the jurisprudential opinion can be taken as permissible to give the value instead of food In zakat al-Fitr, and in line with the precautionary measures taken by the state in the face of the Corona epidemic, charities and charities in the country should be authorized to give them in cash or food on their behalf.

The nisab of zakat on money: The Sharia committee affirms that the nisab is estimated in gold, not silver, because gold achieves meaning in the wealth that requires zakat, unlike silver, because because of its low price, it will in fact impose zakat on the poor who are entitled to zakat and prevent them in return from obtaining zakat because they have a quorum, and its quorum is due to its low price The poor do not reach the point of wealth, and this is what the majority of contemporaries have, and it is the saying of many of the previous ones.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Sharia Committee called on all the Zakat payers to ensure that their zakat is paid for this distinguished edifice – the Zakat Fund – which was established by the builder and founder of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul), and directed them to ensure that the value of zakat is calculated Accurately, using the pioneering services provided by the Zakat Fund on various modern means and technologies, and I asked God Almighty for those who have contributed to supporting the projects of the Zakat Fund to accept their work from them and for all those who wish you in general, calling on God Almighty Almighty to lift us and the worlds from the Corona epidemic and heal the injured With this disease, and have mercy on those who died among them. She called on society to take care of the precautionary measures taken by the government in facing this disease.