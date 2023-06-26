The Zakat Fund launched the “Zakat Al Anam” campaign, in partnership with the Emirates Council for Islamic Fatwa, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, and the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, with the aim of educating the community on the provisions of zakat on camels, cows, and sheep.

The campaign included the launch of a set of zakat paragraphs through the social media of the Fund and the campaign’s partners. It contained illustrated educational materials with a group of Sharia specialists.

The campaign included taking advantage of the partners’ database by sending short text messages and e-mails to define its goals, with a direct link to the livestock zakat calculator on the Zakat Fund website.

The fund explained that the cattle zakat calculator is a program that is one of the pioneering services it provides to halal customers, in order to introduce them to how to pay the zakat that is due on them according to their halal conditions.