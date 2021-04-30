Ibrahim Salim (Abu Dhabi) – The Zakat Fund announced, during a press briefing today, that 9 million and 500 thousand dirhams, approved by the fund’s disbursement committee, have been disbursed to eligible citizens and residents on the land of the Emirates, since the beginning of Ramadan and until now, and the total of beneficiaries has reached 1105 cases, and the number of individuals These deserving families amount to 5 thousand and 484 individuals.

Dr. Abdul-Rahman Salman Al-Hammadi, Director of Zakat Resources and Media at the Zakat Fund, explained during the briefing on the Fund’s Instagram that the Zakat Fund projects amounted to 20 diversified projects, and the nine millions were spent as follows: Low-income people 9 cases, families of orphans 4 cases, Widows 16 cases, divorced women 42 cases, senior citizens 15 cases, the sick, treatment and equipment, 14 cases, students of compulsory knowledge 26 cases, the unemployed 19 cases, the families of prisoners 6 cases, the people of determination 5 cases, and the author of their hearts “new Muslims” 46 One case, the debtors “those who have debts” and those to whom the conditions were applied in 5 cases, the university students 6 cases, and the citizenship of the foreigner’s wife 56 cases.

He explained that the needy families have care, attention and an organizational unit in the Zakat Fund, and these cases amount to 52 needy families who were helped out of this total amount, as well as the emergency affected by Corona 83 cases, and he indicated that the zakat directed by the major philanthropists and merchants who contribute and support the Zakat Fund amounted to 94 cases.

He explained that the Zakat Fund enjoys the trust of the Zakat payer, as it is distinguished by the fact that the Zakat payer puts his own zakat funds and alms and leaves them to the Zakat Fund, and the Zakat Fund spends them on projects according to the Fund’s priorities or that the Zakat payer directs the Fund to spend them on lists provided by it, then the Fund studies them and then notifies The Zakat payer so that he approves the proposed disbursement amounts for each item of the zakat banks, so that the Zakat payer feels that he is present by himself and supervises the payment of his zakat to those who are entitled to it. This service provided to the Zakat payer is provided under the heading of “directed zakat”.

Al-Hammadi indicated that the total number of cases from the beginning of Ramadan until now is 1,105, and the number of family members of these cases is 5,484. He emphasized that the work of the Zakat Fund is documented and at a level of credibility and accuracy, as it passes through control procedures and a level of control, through a policy approved in the Zakat Fund and procedures that go through several stages, starting from the office study and then the field and then submitted to the head of the department, then the director of the administration, then It is submitted to the disbursement committee and the disbursement committee to review the summaries and approve the disbursement, and this trust in the fund, we thank God for it, whether from the beneficiaries or the beneficiaries, and we call on the benefactors to expedite the submission of their zakat to be disbursed to the beneficiaries.