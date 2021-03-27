Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zakat Fund and Abu Dhabi University announced the launch of the renewed annual joint campaign “Our youth is a trust, Zakat us is immunity” for the eleventh year in a row, to help citizen and resident students and raise and reduce their academic financial burdens. Since its launch, the partnership between the two sides has raised more than 68 million dirhams. Financial aid for 3,130 male and female students. This year, the campaign aims to provide support to about 500 male and female students who meet the conditions and criteria for entitlement to zakat.

Abdullah bin Aqeedat Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, said: “This year, we are looking forward to assisting the largest number of citizens and residents who meet the zakat requirements according to the approved list of the Zakat Fund for the duration of their studies at Abu Dhabi University, at an estimated amount of 60,000 dirhams per student for one academic year. The Zakat Fund has taken many measures aimed at facilitating the process of making donations and ensuring that they reach those in need. ”

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi University Board of Directors, indicated that the university is keen to provide a distinguished educational environment, as the two parties will work to extend a helping hand to the disadvantaged undergraduate students in the university branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and to reduce the financial burdens on their families, which is what it managed and succeeded. The campaign has achieved its success since its launch more than 10 years ago.

Regarding the way to contribute to the joint campaign, the donor can make cash donations and bank checks and deliver them to the Zakat Fund or to Abu Dhabi University, in the name of the joint campaign for university students of knowledge “Our youth is trust and our Zakat is immunity”, or transfer the amount to the Zakat Fund Account No. 16420661, International Bank Account Number: AE300500000000016420661 to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, in addition to donating via short text messages (sms) by sending the symbol “J” or “U” with the value of donations to the following numbers, each according to the value of the donation:

10 dirhams to 8010, 50 dirhams to 8050, 100 dirhams to 8,100, 200 dirhams to 8,200.