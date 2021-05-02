The Sharia Committee of the Zakat Fund held its fourth meeting this year through visual communication headed by His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahim Sultan Al-Ulama, during which the value of Zakat Al-Fitr for this year was approved 20 dirhams per person, and the jurisprudential opinion can be taken as permissible to pay the value instead of food in Zakat Al-Fitr, and in line with the procedures The precautionary measures taken by the state in the face of the Corona epidemic, charities and charities in the country should be authorized to take them out in cash or food on their behalf.

The Sharia committee affirms that the quorum is estimated in gold, not silver. Because gold achieves meaning in the wealth that requires Zakat, unlike silver, because because of its low price, it will in fact require zakat on the poor who are entitled to zakat and prevent them in return from obtaining zakat because they have a nisab, and its nisab due to its low price does not lead the poor to the point of wealth, and this is what the majority of contemporaries have. Many say ex. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Sharia Committee called on all the Zakat payers to ensure that their zakat is paid to the Zakat fund.





