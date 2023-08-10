Denis Zakaria and Monaco are now really close. The French club has moved well in the last few days, the operation can be said to have already been concluded in the next few hours with the definition of the last details relating to the player’s salary. Juve is waiting, the exit will come in handy for the club’s coffers: the transfer should take place on loan with an obligation to buy, the total figure between 18 and 23 million (variable part calibrated on bonuses that will be triggered upon the achievement of personal goals) it will allow the bianconeri to make a good capital gain, considering that the Swiss had arrived a year and a half ago for an amount of less than 9 million (also considering the bonuses).

After spending the past season on loan at Chelsea, Zakaria has been left out of the squad pending a new placement. Juve were talking about it with West Ham, but the Swiss would have expressed greater appreciation for Monaco because there they would find Hutter, that is the coach who had him in his last year at Borussia Monchengladbach. Net of the economic benefit that Juve may have from this operation, there is also the pitch to consider: Allegri would like another midfielder who can give the team physicality, Continassa can only satisfy him after a few outings. The name at the top of Giuntoli and Manna’s list is now that of Amrabat from Fiorentina, but we need to raise cash before starting a negotiation.