Chelsea lose in the Premier League postponementwhich took place last night. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – not as brilliant as we usually get used to – triumphed 1-0, thanks to the goal signed by Riyad Mahrez, excellently served by Jack Grealish, in the 18th minute of the second half. A success that projected i citizens at -5 from leaders Arsenal and which has sunk, more and more, i Blues in the abyss of the middle of the standings – 10th place with only 25 points -. A delicate moment for the London teamback from just 9 points in the last 10 league days. But in the thickening darkness, a light is lighting up the median of the London club.

ZAKARIA TAKES THE SCENE – Yes, because if Chelsea’s current momentum is unequaled in recent history, there are those who are returning to expressing their football at high levels. Denis Zakaria – bought on loan last summer from Juventus – played an outstanding game in the big match at Stamford Bridge. Deployed by Potter at halfback in front of the defense – in a two-man midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic – the Swiss international delivered a noteworthy performance. Rocky, solid defensively and balanced, elegant in setting the game. Mobility, physicality, endless steals, the recent matches of the class of ’96 are making us forget a first part of the season, in which he was little considered first by Tuchel and then by Potter. The Swiss hadn’t been called up for the first few games, before being permanently left on the bench for all the matches played before the break for the World Cup. Only 139′ played between the match against Dinamo Zagreb – 71′ in the Champions League – and the Carabao Cup match against Manchester City – 68′ -. The world break seems to have revived Zakaria, deservedly applauded against Bournemouth and praised by the manager himself Blues: “Every time he plays he doesn’t disappoint. He also did well at the break during the match behind closed doors against Brentford. He also gives us physicality in midfield, which I think will be important ”. Yet, in the past, there were those who were unable to fully exploit its potential.

INCORRECT POSITIONING – In January last year, for only 10.10 million, Denis Zakaria had moved from Borussia Monchengladbach to Juventus, in the court of Massimiliano Allegri. The Juventus coach did not immediately specify the Swiss’ positioning on the field. Also because of an adductor injury – which kept him out for almost a month – the Swiss was the protagonist of only 13 matches with the shirt of Old lady. 5 games as a midfielder, the rest as an atypical midfielder. Strongly atypical. The coach from Livorno asked Zakaria for a game the 26-year-old had never been used to. The match played against Cagliari is exemplary: reception of the ball often very wide – almost like an offensive winger -, almost never in the center of the game and often and willingly close to the strikers, playing with his back to goal. Placement on the pitch that didn’t help Zakaria, replaced on 5 occasions, only in the league. A championship in which he did not have an impact – 1 goal and 1 assist – and which led Juventus to make its assessments of the case, letting him leave on loan – for 3 million – towards Chelsea. In London, the Swiss is finding himself and i Blues they are already starting to think about his possible redemption. The valuation of about 20 million does not scare Todd Boehly, ready to invest this amount to keep Zakaria, next – and current – midfield lighthouse Blues. And the next regret at Juventus.