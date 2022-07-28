Zak owner and protagonist in the match against Barcelona: “We are waiting for Pogba, he is strong, he has a strong character, we are sure he will be back soon”

Denis Zakaria for his teammates is simply Zak, not only for those who were already there, also for Paul Pogba, who in the case of the Swiss has adapted to the old nickname without giving him a new one (Octopus mania, ed).

Zak played the second half against Chivas and started against Barcelona: performances in crescendo, in Dallas he not only did a great job in the containment phase but also offered Moise Kean the perfect filter for the 2-0. “I am happy with my game – he says -, I am training well and little by little I can also find the right feeling with my teammates, with the whole team but in particular with my department, the midfield. It was a good match, useful for continuing this phase of the season. We can improve, but the preparation is going well ”. See also Zakaria, the first words: "Juve has always made me dream"

Speaking of new players, what impression did Di Maria make, who was one of the best on the pitch even against Barcelona?

“It’s so easy for Angel to play that it’s easy for us too. He has an immense quality that this season he will help us a lot and will give us great satisfaction. It’s a super signing for Juve, we hope it will drag us all towards the goals we want to achieve ”.

What feelings does the match against the Spaniards leave you?

“It’s a great start to the season, but it couldn’t be otherwise with the team we have.”

Pogba’s injury, very heavy for Juventus, opens up new spaces for you too?

“When we heard about Pogba it was a very sad moment. We have a lot of players in midfield, not just me, who can play for him. It will be necessary to understand how the coach will want to line up in his absence ”. See also Qatar 2022 World Cup: this is how the drums for the draw were

How is the Octopus experiencing this situation?

“I talked to him right after he got hurt. It’s a hard time and it’s normal to be like this but Paul is strong, he has a great character, we’re sure he’ll be back soon and he’ll give us a big hand to win ”.

