It is a transfer session that is changing the face of Juventus. After the great signing of Vlahovic, Juve immediately changes the midfield too. Denis Zakaria arrives, expiring in June with Borussia Moenchengladbach, and Dejan Kulusevski (negotiations substantially closed, the final details will be defined in the morning) and Rodrigo Bentancur (negotiations continue today, but optimism filters out) leave in the direction of Tottenham.

FROM PARATICI – For both the buyer is therefore an old acquaintance: Fabio Paratici, who treated the two players to bring them to Antonio Conte. The situation is this: for Zakaria the agreement is practically closed, on the basis of five million for the German club, which would thus avoid losing him to zero, and a 4 and a half year contract for the player, for 3 million net a year. For Kulusevski, the negotiation, net of the latest formalities, is practically concluded for a figure of around 40 million plus bonuses. Paratici therefore makes an important investment for the player of 2000. See also Gaffe at the Golden Ball gala: the organizers apologize to the widow of Paolo Rossi

In these hectic hours we are working to close the double deal (also a 40% right on the future sale of Boca Juniors dances) which also includes Bentancur, but the feeling is that we are moving towards the white smoke also for the sale of the Uruguayan.

