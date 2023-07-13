Surprising McLaren at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix ended with Max Verstappen’s eighth victory in the first ten races held so far (with six consecutive wins by the Dutchman), but the real star of the Silverstone weekend was undoubtedly the McLaren. After the evident progress already highlighted in Austria, the Woking team managed to conquer the 2nd and 3rd place in qualifying, respectively with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to then obtain the podium always with Norrissecond in the home GP and for the first time in the Top-3 after the 2022 Emilia-Romagna GP.

Are the expenses within the budget cap?

Overall results that have restored enthusiasm to the CEO of McLaren Zak Brown, which has already laid the foundations for further growth of the team. The proof is inhiring of technicians from the caliber of Rob Marshall and David Sanchezbut also in the renovation of the old factory, which will house the team’s composite department. All these operations, however, will have to comply with the budget cap imposed by the FIA, i.e. the expenses that each team will be able to implement without going beyond a maximum limit. So how will McLaren ensure compliance with this regulation? A question Brown initially answered with a joke: “The first thing we did was reduce catering costs – commented – we had some inefficiencies in spending. We didn’t run our own wind tunnel, but we rented one, and this involves a higher cost than what it would be if you paid only the operating expenses of your own. So, yeah, we’ve had to make some tough decisions, but also with some of our own coming into play new technologiesthese are actually more financially efficient and therefore we are able to redirect some of the inefficient expenditure into additional staff“.

Palou’s role

Speaking of the future, Brown also commented on what the ‘tomorrow’ of Alex Palou, a Spanish talent who was already IndyCar champion in 2021 and who has the numbers to get back on the roof of the American championship again this year. However, the McLaren CEO is not afraid that other Formula 1 teams can focus on the Catalan for the next few seasons, also thanks to Palou’s role as third driver in McLaren: “Alex was very impressive in IndyCar – he remarked – the competition is very fierce, so the fact that he has won so many races, and the way he has done it, is very impressive. He is our reserve pilot egi will join us at the end of the year for the remaining Formula 1 racesso he’s definitely a talent.”

The 2024 calendar

On the other hand, regarding the calendar for next season, which he will see well 24 races scheduled (never so many fixed in one year in the history of F1), Brown also established, in his opinion, that this is an insurmountable limit: “I think 24 races is the maximum, e Domenicali will set this limit – he added – there is a demand for probably 30 Grands Prix. I’d like to see 24 Grands Prix but, to embrace more markets, maybe 20 fixed and eight rotating, so as to be in 28 markets 24 times a year. I think this would be a great way to keep the calendar in place, but also grow it. This year the calendar has definitely been improved from a logistical point of view and it’s not easy, because each area has a reason why it wants an event on a certain date or there are other events or holidays. So it is a fundamental aspect for all of us and I have no doubts that it will continue to improve ”.