In the last two years of its history the McLaren lived, and is living, one of his most ‘American’ periods ever: this not only due to the presence of an ‘stars and stripes’ manager like Zak Brownactive as Chief Executive Officer, or through the participation of the Woking house in IndyCar with the Arrown SP McLaren team, but also for the increasingly close relationship between the drivers who play in the US championship and Formula 1.

During the 2022 season, McLaren itself allowed a Pato O’Ward, a driver right in the USA, not only to carry out private tests at the wheel of the 2021 single-seater, but also to participate in the first free practice session at the Abu Dhabi GP. Previously, and more specifically in Austin, he had instead taken to the track in PL1 Alex Palou2021 IndyCar Champion and McLaren’s new third driver for 2023, a season in which he will continue his experience in the United States with Chip Ganassi. Brown expressed his views on these two drivers only, believing in their future also in F1.

“The testing program is very important – explained the Californian manager – Pato, our IndyCar star, has already won a few races for us. In Formula 1 we have an obligation to field young drivers in at least two free practice sessions and we want to enter drivers who we believe have the potential for F1. You never know what will happen or what you might need. We want riders to help us grow for that weekend. We brought in Pato and then Alex Palou who is an IndyCar champion. He did a fantastic job and did quite a bit of testing as well. You never know if a pilot will be unavailable due to Covid, so it is necessary to have reserve pilots. We believe these two pilots of the McLaren family have enormous potential. So we want to give them good mileage and see what the future holds.”

In addition, Brown also commented on the addition to the team, this time in IndyCar, of Alexander Rossithe 31-year-old American who, unlike his colleagues, boasts a brief experience as an official driver in F1 with Marussia, in 2015: “We think he is a title driver – he added – he won many races over the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 and has the F1 mentality. We like his experience and his professionalism. We are a young team, so we think Felix Rosenqvist, Pato and Alex are a great combination of youth and experience, and they are all very fast.”