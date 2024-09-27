On track at Silverstone

The last few days have been particularly intense on an emotional level for the McLaren CEO, Zak Brown. The American manager lived with great transport Lando Norris’ success in the Singapore GPwhich confirmed the triumphal period that the Woking team is going through in terms of performance on the track. Then it also arrived Daniel Ricciardo’s farewell to Formula 1also a former McLaren driver who had linked up with Brown, despite the fact that it was the Californian who decided on the first dismissal of the Perth driver at the end of 2022.

The boss of the team currently leading the Constructors’ standings, however, wanted in some way to pay homage to the now former Racing Bulls driver by returning for a day to occupy the cockpit of a single-seater instead of his desk chair. In fact, Brown, along with IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward, is took to the track at the Silverstone circuitbringing one of the McLarens driven during his career by the Honey Badger onto the track.

An awesome day testing Daniel’s 2021 #ItalianGP winning MCL35M at Silverstone. I’m a racer at heart and It’s a privilege to drive such a meaningful car to me! And it turns out I’m faster than Pato. Who would have thought? 😉 (I wish!) A huge thank you to the whole crew who put… pic.twitter.com/KAai6ozkJx — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) September 27, 2024

‘Homage’ to the Honey Badger

It was about the MCL35M with which theaussie he obtained his in Monza, in 2021 last victory in F1. It was also the last time a McLaren driver stood on the top step of the podium before his peremptory return to the top this season. “A fantastic day to test Daniel’s MCL35M which won the 2021 Italian GP at Silverstone – wrote Brown on Twitter/Xcommenting on the experience – I’m a driver at heart and it’s a privilege to drive a car that means so much to me.”.

Brown then joked to O’Ward – “it turned out that I’m faster than Pato, who would have thought it (yes, maybe!)” – and thanked the team who set up the car for him, so he could do this particular test. An unusual, but certainly spectacular, way to celebrate the great results of this unforgettable 2024 for the British team.