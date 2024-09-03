The papaya rules

During the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, a term made some fans smile a lot – “papaya rules” – which was repeated several times via radio to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris during their duel, when the race still seemed completely in McLaren’s hands, before Ferrari and Charles Leclerc put their winning strategy into action.

But what is the code meaning of this term, which the respective track engineers of Norris and Piastri repeated to their drivers for define the rules of engagementThe CEO of McLaren took it upon himself to reveal the mystery, Zak Brownwho commented after the race on the challenge that saw his two riders as protagonists and which is causing discussion in the entire paddock regarding the ‘management policies’ of team order in the Woking area.

Norris “surprised” by Piastri

“The ‘papaya rules’ simply mean: ‘you are teammates, fight each other, run clean and don’t touch each other’ – explained the Californian manager – and this is what happened. The overtaking at the start [di Piastri su Norris] he was aggressive, so we’ll talk about it. Living it all at the pit wall was a bit unnerving – Brown admitted again – but it’s really just about respecting your teammate”.

The CEO of the British team also acknowledged that Norris was a bit taken aback by the aggression shown by Piastri during the first lap: “I think Lando was probably taken aback by that move. – he concluded – I think he imagined going ahead as first and second to put a bit of a gap on the pursuers, so It’s something we’ll discuss internally”.