Endless discussions

The effects of the Verstappen-Norris collision, which occurred seven days ago at the Red Bull Ring, are still very much present in the Formula 1 paddock. Not so much between the two protagonists of the accident, who seem to have calmly put the incident behind them, but between the two teams – Red Bull and McLaren – who continue to sting each other in the press. Inevitably, however, between one jab and another, rumours of what happens at the top levels of the teams fall on the drivers.

“Zak who?”

So at Silverstone there was no shortage of questions addressed to Max Verstappen on words spoken in recent days by McLaren CEO Zak Brownnwho heavily criticized Red Bull’s sporting management and had something to say about Verstappen’s much-discussed ‘braking movements’. The idol of the orange fans, in response, replied to journalists with a sarcastic and biting “Who is Zak Brown?“, before bursting out laughing and walking away.

Age brings counsel

Regarding his ‘reconciliation’ with Norris, the reigning world champion was more talkative, underlining that having learned from past mistakes to face these situations with greater calm and thoughtfulness: “At that time I didn’t have so many victories and titles. So you become a little more relaxed. I understand everything, that’s why I said to myself: ‘Let’s calm down’. Now I understand that one is more emotional and disappointed. I was also disappointed by what happened in Austria. But you don’t have to shout everything at the camera right away. The important thing is that we understand each other”he concluded.