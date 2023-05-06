The pro-Kremlin blogger and Russian nationalist was also injured by the “explosion” of a bomb attached to his car, according to the Russian version, which details the death of his driver. Investigators from the invading nation denounce that the person responsible “acted under the instructions” of Ukrainian agents.

The renowned writer Zajar Prilepin, in favor of the Kremlin, is injured after the detonation of an alleged “explosive” that was attached to the car in which he was, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, about 400 kilometers east of the capital Moscow, in the town of Pionerski, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

According to information from the official Russian agency ‘TASS’, the driver died from the detonation, while the novelist has injuries to both of his legs. However, he is stable, as reported by Governor Gleb Nikitin.

After first announcing a detainee, Russian investigators later charged that the suspect who wounded Prilepin had “acted on the instructions” of Ukrainian agents: “Investigators from the Russian investigative committee are investigating the involvement of Alexander Permyakov in the attempt to assassinate Zakhar Prilepin (…) During the interrogation, he testified that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services.”

The image released by the Investigative Committee of Russia shows the site of the explosion of the car of the writer Zakhar Prilepin, on May 6, 2023. © TASS / AFP

Zajar Prilepin has not only remained in the literary field, publishing more than eight novels and receiving dozens of awards for his prolific literary career. Between 2016 and 2018, he was part of a Russian battalion that fought in the Donbass region, while last year he enlisted to support Russia on the ground.

In this photo taken on February 21, 2017, Russian writer Zajar Prilepin holds a press conference to present his new book ‘Platoon. Officials and rebels of Russian literature’, in Moscow. Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP

An attack that adds to several concerns about internal security

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there have been other attacks with explosives against activists and personalities who support the actions of President Vladimir Putin. With this attack there are four attacks.

The images of the alleged drone with explosives over the Kremlin, widely disseminated by the security services, reflect a possible change in strategy, towards a counter-offensive by the highest Ukrainian circles.

The photographs shared on Telegram – the favorite channel for propagandists and the official media – also evoked images of an explosion in Saint Petersburg on April 2, in which the military commander and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name , Maxim Fomin).

Darya Trepova, charged with terrorism over the April 2 bombing of a St. Petersburg coffee shop that killed military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, attends her remand hearing at Moscow’s Basmanny district court, on April 4, 2023. © Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

On March 6, the Federal Security Service announced the “prevention of an attempt” on the life of a Russian businessman, Konstantin Malofeyev, also president of the board of directors of the Tsargrad media group. According to the FSB – without providing evidence – the crime “was prepared by the Ukrainian special services”.

Along these lines, on August 20, 2022, the car of journalist Darya Dugina exploded in the Moscow region, causing her to lose her life. Again, according to the FSB, the crime involved the Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk and her daughter Sofia Shaban, who would have left Russia as a result of the explosion.

These facts are added to the cancellation for “security” reasons of the traditional parades on May 9, the day on which many cities commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany during World War II.

With AFP and EFE