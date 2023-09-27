Zaira Nara without bra: Wanda’s sister makes her fans dream

Zaira Nara makes her millions of fans dream. Successful influencer, the sister of Wanda Nara (which from October 21st will be a competitor of Dancing with the Stars 2023 on Saturday evening on Rai1, after having been a special guest star last year) offers photos and videos that attract the attention of the social public.

Breathtaking physique, the Argentine model in recent days she has published some shots in jeans and with her hands covering her breasts.

Zaira Nara is very sensual and it’s raining little hearts and loving comments from his fans.

Zaira Nara without bra. “WANTED”







But the sister of Mauro Icardi’s wife she also scores with a video in a dress and boots, rather than with a selfie in a black bra or… Look at the gallery

Wanda Nara at Dancing with the Stars 2023, the announcement of Mauro Icardi’s wife





“Hi everyone, I saw that the full cast of has been released Dancing with the Stars – the words of Wanda Nara through the official social networks of the Rai1 program – but Milly you forgot about me, because this year I will be there too”, confirms the Argentine showgirl with a fun and joking announcement. “See you very soon in Rome. Nobody said it will be easy, but we will make it. See you”

And to accompany the video, the official profile of Dancing with the Stars writes: “No, Milly hadn’t forgotten about her! Wanda Nara is the final surprise of Dancing With the Stars 2023! It will be a STRE-PI-TO-SA season”

