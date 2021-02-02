In her role as circumstantial driver in Cut for Lozano (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 2:30 p.m.) as a replacement for Verónica Lozano, who is on vacation, Zaira Nara revealed details of the robbery suffered by her sister Wanda and Mauro Icardi in Paris.

“This is horrible news. It seems that insecurity is not only us, because it is also said in Paris, from what my sister tells me about friends and family of other players, that there is a lot of insecurity. Actually this type of robbery, with or without people, is quite common, “he reflected when the subject was touched on in the program.

Regarding the figures that transcended almost half a million euros as loot that the criminals had taken, the brunette clarified that “They had the security measures that a house of this nature can have, and luckily there was no one at the time of the robbery. Therefore, This information about the money and the missing jewels is something that was circulated, but the complaint has not yet been made because neither of them was in the house. Mauro was focused and Wanda was with the rest of the family in Milan. They still haven’t seen what was stolen from them, ”he explained.

Zaira and Wanda are very close. Instagram.

About how the events happened, Zaira said that “The landlords live in a house next to theirs and they were the ones who realized the theft. From what my sister told me, they entered through a window. But beyond the material, you feel that it is no longer your home. You feel violated, like they were investigating you. What worries me the most is that they have been marked. Like they did a study of what time you leave, what time you come in. It is a house that faces the street. It is not in a private neighborhood ”.

Then they asked Wanda’s sister about the security measures at the home. “I don’t know if they have security cameras because they have recently lived there in Paris. In other houses they did have, but I don’t know if they have been installed yet. There are some landlords who are highly trusted by them and they were the first to realize because they entered the house and it was all mixed up. They didn’t hear anything, but let’s bear in mind that those who enter are specialists. “

“No alarm sounded. I have no idea if they ever installed it or if the crooks disabled it. Surely there was no call to the police from an alarm, “Zaira closed, regretting what happened.

DR