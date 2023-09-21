Zaira Nara heart attack: sensational bikini and thong from Wanda’s sister

There sister of Wanda Nara in costume: Zaira she is simply beautiful and super sensual.

The Argentine model, showgirl and theater actress leaves fans speechless with the new bra photos. And the shots in the thong collect little hearts on social media (where he is an influencer with over 6.2 million followers), comments of love and an ideal score of 110 with praise.

Zaira Nara is very close to Wanda. A couple of weeks ago he celebrated his birthday (35 candles) and the agent and partner of Mauro Icardi dedicated a very sweet social message to her: «A happy birthday to the most beautiful sister, mother and woman of all. Your values ​​make you unique. I’m proud of how you’re growing professionally. Malice and envy are inevitable. But I will always be here to watch over you.” wrote Wanda Nara in a dedication on Instagram.

