Zainutdinov brought Besiktas a victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualification

Turkish “Besiktas” beat Dynamo Kiev in the first match of the playoff round of the Conference League qualification. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Bucharest and ended with the score 3:2 in favor of the Turkish team. The victory was brought to her by the goal of the Kazakh midfielder Bakhtiyor Zainutdinov in the fifth minute added to the second half. Thus, he scored the first goal for Besiktas. The club also scored Omar Colli and Vincent Abubakar, who converted a penalty. In the Kyiv team, Nikolai Shaparenko and Nazar Voloshin hit the opponents’ gates.

On August 17, Zainutdinov moved to Besiktas from CSKA Moscow. “The club went to meet Baha, and today he went for a medical examination in Istanbul. Baha said goodbye to the team at the base, and then came to the stadium to say goodbye to the office staff, ”said Kirill Breido, director of communications for the red and blue.

Zainutdinov has been playing for CSKA since 2020. In the current season of the Russian Premier League, the 25-year-old midfielder has played three matches in which he did not score with effective actions. Portal Transfermarkt estimates the value of the player at six million euros.