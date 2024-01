Saturday, January 27, 2024, 08:20







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Friends since childhood, Zaida Sánchez Terrer and Ana Verdú, born in Murcia in 1964, are united by their talks, readings, hobbies and concerns, sometimes transformed into laughter or beers. They swear they have telepathy between them, and have camouflaged themselves for the first time under…

This content is exclusive for subscribers