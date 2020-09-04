Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is now becoming more of a bust of drug racket than murder, suicide. While the CBI is engaged in finding out the truth of Sushant’s death, Narcotics Bureau is involved in investigating the drug link in Sushant case. According to ‘Times Now’ report, the arrested accused drug peddler Zaid Vilatra confessed in interrogation that he gave drug consignment to Samuel Miranda even at the end of July, for which Shouvik Chakraborty had given the money.

Zaid used to take cash, used to Google on Abdul

Our associate ‘Times Now’ was told by people associated with NCB that Zaid has told that he has given consignment to Samuel even after Sushant’s death. Zaid has said that he was given cash by Shouvik for this. During interrogation, Zaid told that he used to take money in cash, while Zaid used to pay money from Google Pay to Abdul Basit. Consignments were given to Samuel. So many times cash money was sent by Samuel.

In March, Samuel said – bring a big consignment from Goa

Zaid also told during interrogation that Samuel had asked him to go to Goa in the month of March. Samuel had said that an important consignment was to be brought from Goa. Zaid has said that he used to take drugs himself, but he has also said that he was only a transporter in this whole case. He used to give money to Abdul Basit and he was asked to deliver or bring goods.

In Goa, Gaurava can reach Arya

Goa’s businessman Gaurav Arya’s name came up in Riya’s drug chat. Gaurav Arya questioned the ED for two days about this. Now Goa is also mentioned in the NCB investigation. It is possible that NCB also now interrogates Gaurav Arya.

NCB arrests Bandra

Narcotics Bureau arrested Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra area for two days. Both accused drug peddlers have been sent to NCB remand till 9 September by the court. At 6:40 am on Friday morning, the NCB team raided Shouvik and Samuel’s house. Both Shouvik and Samuel are taken to the NCB office, where inquiries are ongoing.

Interrogation will be done in front of Zaid and Abdul

According to the report, apart from interrogating the NCB Shouvik and Samuel separately, they will also interrogate both Zaid and Abdal. In the CBI and ED inquiries till now, from Shruti Modi to Jaya Saha and Shauvik Chakraborty to Riya Chakraborty have said that Sushant Maruana used to consume drugs and bought drugs for them. Samuel was Sushant’s house manager. Sushant is no longer with us, so he cannot provide proof of his innocence. In such a situation, NCB would like to know the truth from both drug peddlers and Shouvik-Samuel. They apparently have to provide evidence to substantiate their claims.

Zaid-Abdul revealed big names

Zaid and Abdul have also revealed several big names to the NCB in the interrogation till date. In this, along with the big name of Bollywood, the names of the leaders are also being mentioned. The CBI will issue summons to these big names as soon as they get strong evidence. Zaid has told the police that drugs were supplied at Bollywood parties in Bandra, Juhu and Lokhandwala areas.