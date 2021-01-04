Actress Gauhar Khan is in the news by marrying Zaid Darbar. Even before Zaid, Gauhar’s name has been associated with many celebrities. In this article of today, let us know some such untouched aspects related to Gauhar Khan’s personal life …

Sahil Peerzada

Gauhar Khan, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 7, was once named with Sahil Pirzada. According to media reports, Sahil and Gauhar were very close to each other at one time. Sahil’s father is a business tycoon and himself was trying his hand at modeling early in his career. However, later the couple split up and not much was read or heard about in the media either.

Nihar pandaya

Nihar Pandaya, who was the ex boyfriend of Deepika Padukone, was also once named with Gauhar. According to media reports, both of them got engaged. However, the wall of religion came in the way between the two, that the paths of both were separated.

Kushal Tandon

One of the most talked about couples of Bigg Boss 7, Kushal and Gauhar had a lot of discussion at one time. According to media reports, the couple had been in relationship for about 10 months, after which they had decided to separate. If the news is to be believed, then religion too came in the way due to which he had said hello to his relation. However, even today Kushal and Gauhar are good friends.

Sajid Khan

Gauhar Khan’s name has also been associated with director Sajid Khan. According to the news, Gauhar and Sajid had engaged in 2003. However, soon both of them were filled with each other, due to which their paths were separated. Let us tell you that apart from Gauhar, the name of director Sajid has also been associated with many other actresses.