TV actress Gauhar Khan is in Bigg Boss house these days. She is living in the house as a senior. She always remains in the discussion on social media about her and Zaid’s court relationship. Now her roommate boyfriend Zaid has heard that she is getting married this year.

In fact, a few days ago Ejaz confessed that he likes Gauhar. Zaid has now given his reaction. Zaid wants Ijaz to know Gauhar better because he has many other characteristics.

Zaid says, ‘I don’t feel positive at all. I would rather that she get to know Gauhar better because she is very good. The more she stays in the house, the more people will get to know her better. There are two ways to see this confession, if I see it in a negative way I can be positive and if I see it in a positive way I will feel good. Zaid further laughs and says that who will know the benefits of Gauhar better than us.

Zaid believes that Gauhar is better than the other seniors living in the house – Siddharth and Hina. Talking about the fans, he says that “everybody tags me in all the photos and videos of Gauhar and when Rahul asked him to meet him, he replied that he was” takan “and this year She is getting married. I have heard the same thing. ”

Please tell that Zaid is a choreographer by profession and son of musician Ismail Darbar. There are reports about the relationship between Gauhar and Zaid, but neither of them has given an official statement on this. They both say that we are just family friends.