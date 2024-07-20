Zaia the most loved governor on social media, De Luca only fifth

Luca Zaia he is the most appreciated governor on social networkswith a positive sentiment of 60.20%. Following Massimiliano Fedriga with 59.16% and Stephen Bonaccini with 57.29%.

This is what emerges from the study carried out exclusively for Adnkronosfrom Face Factora leading national company in strategic positioning, through Humanits own exclusive web and social network platform developed entirely with an Italian semantic-based algorithm.

The top ten continues with Eugenio Giani in fourth place with 57.15% positive sentiment, Vincenzo DeLuca in fifth place with 55.30%, Vito Bardi in sixth place with 52.20, Alessandra Todde in seventh place with 49.15%, Roberto Occhiuto in eighth place with 48.39%, Francis Watercolours with 45.01% and Mark Marsilio with 44.92%. The study was conducted by examining social conversations on Facebook, Instagram And X between 11 and 18 July 2024.