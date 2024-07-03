Minister Musumeci’s doubts? Governor Zaia: “No case. Autonomy is a state law promulgated by Mattarella”





“Let’s not create a case. Autonomy is a law of the State promulgated by the President of the Republic Mattarella. I do what the law provides, no forcing”. The governor of Veneto Luca Zaiaspeaking to Radio 24, thus responds to the minister’s doubts Nello Musumeci on the fact that the President of the Region has already requested the 9 subjects not related to the Lep, or the essential levels of performance. “There is also a counterpart, which is the government, and the agreement is made by two. We have asked to activate the first 9 subjects immediately, then for the others there are 24 months to define the Lep and we will open a table for the 14 remaining delegations”.

Zaia underlines how the 23 subjects that can be delegated to the regions “are written in the Constitution. I’ll take a random subject, civil protection. It is easily delegated and if a flood or earthquake happens in a region, the president with the delegation not only has the civil protection authority, as today, but can also make immediate ordinances without waiting for the State. This improves the life of citizens. Autonomy does not divide the country at all and it is enough to look at Germany which is authentically federalist and has incorporated East Germany. The concept of delegating, to give another example, is like that of the State allowing passports to be renewed even at the Post Office. It makes life easier for citizens”.

“The Lep have been invoked for more than a decade by the opposition and were introduced by this government with the Budget Law of December 2022, a guarantee of equal social and civil rights for all, from Campione d’Italia to Canicattì. Then However, the Lep must also be applied because they serve to avoid inequalities and it will therefore be essential to carry out checks“.

Will it be possible to define the Lep within 24 months? There is a problem of costs and scarce resources… “The definition of the levels certainly, I don’t know about their financeability”. Then Zaia adds: “If I were a Governor of a region in the South I would ask for autonomy immediately, let’s think for example of the environment and the impact it has at a regional level. In my opinion autonomy it is a great opportunity especially for the South because it has more room for growth than the North. And if some region in the South is interested in a common path, we as Veneto are available to proceed together”.

Zaia concludes by recalling that “Einaudi said that everyone must have the autonomy that is due to them and that the 1948 Constitution is federalist. Then the opposition speaks of abrogative referendumwe did it in Veneto and more than two million people said yes. It will be a referendum against those citizens. It is difficult to get concepts across in this country because of demagogy and misinformation. However, as far as non-Lep delegations are concerned, we will have the first round by the end of the year and autonomy is either done by choice or by necessity”, he concludes.