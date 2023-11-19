Zaia: “Supporter of the premiership even if there were no autonomy”

Zaia ad Affaritaliani.it: “I think the autonomy game is the 2024 game”





“Thanks to this government, which is the only one that has had the coherence to activate and definitively initiate and activate the autonomy process.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the president of the Veneto region Luca Zaiaafter Minister Roberto Calderoli presented the report on Lep (essential performance levels), anticipated in full by Affaritaliani.it. “On the one hand, by putting in the Budget the obligation to define the Lep and, therefore, this report is the fruit of this obligation which appeared in the 2022 Budget, at the end of last year. And on the other, the Calderoli law with the ten articles which then establishes the general lines for what the application will be, i.e. the drafting of the agreements between the State and each individual region”.

“Probably if there are no new inconveniences in the international geopolitical panorama and if Parliament can work with serenity and without dealing with other serious facts, I think the autonomy game is the 2024 game. I also say that if there were no autonomy, if this issue did not exist in Italy, I would still be a fervent supporter of the premiership. So I don’t see any antagonism or exchange of prisoners, in quotation marks, as some would have you believe between autonomy and premiered. They are two pillars of the government contract and must be carried forward consistently, obviously in compliance with the procedures”, concludes Zaia.

