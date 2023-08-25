The governor of Veneto Luca Zaia sends a telegram of condolences, but the “dead” is still alive. It happened in the past few hours. The message was directed to Antonio Mario Ria, a well-known character in the Treviso area as he was the former commander of the Operations and Radiomobile Nucleus of the Carabinieri Company of Castelfranco and currently president of the Castellana section of the National Carabinieri Association.

“It was a mere human error of a very young collaborator, who reversed the messages of condolences and congratulations,” the governor said. “I had in fact requested to send a telegram of compliments to the General, whose important events I followed and to whom I wanted to send my homage – Zaia then explained -. I must say that, unintentionally due to this oversight, my attention to the results obtained by the Lieutenant and Knight of Merit had an even greater echo: I must congratulate him, apologizing again, for the irony and sympathy of his answer. At the first opportunity, I’ll be really happy to shake his hand.”