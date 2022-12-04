Bossi refounds the League and winks at Zaia and the “persecuted Venetian brothers”, challenges Salvini

The Senator at the age of 81 he makes himself heard again and does so in a quite sensational way. It is a sort of re-foundation of the League which hides not only personal ambitions but also a strategic vision of the party that is completely different from that of Salvini and so from the Pavese moors of Castello di Giovenzano, under one rain thunderous, relaunches “his” League and that is that North in the presence of 600 militants and the notes of Nabucco.

The former Minister of Justice sees himself again Roberto Castelli and that of the Reforms Francesco Speroni and there is also an eye on the next elections with the presence of the councillor Max Sticks. The Chief takes the stage and immediately clarifies: «A dream is missing, we have to rebuild it. There League it cannot exist without a clear and strong identity. We have created the Northern Committee to renew the Leaguenot to destroy it.” So no split at least for now, but internal opposition.

The pretext is the debacle in the last political elections and the loss of votes in the historic Veneto, but in reality since August Bossi he had begun working on the project, meeting many people, forging relationships and recontacting old friends of the past precisely in anticipation of the election result. And so the branch of the founder was born, the “Northern Committee”. The “Capo” thus surprised everyone and at his age, battered but determined, started all over again.

Matthew Salvini is in trouble because in the elections of 25 September it not only lost the League – which went from 34% to 8.8% with a net loss of 3 million votes in four years but the “Salvini model” which had replaced the battle against “thieving Rome” with that against “thieving Brussels” has been downsized ”. Mind you, Salvini’s intuition was good from his point of view. A difficult challenge which, however, had led to victory in 2018 with that 34%, i.e. the relative majority, which had given rise to the first Conte governmentthe yellow-green one.

Then from there a series of errors, the hubris of Daddythe fall, the partial recovery with Dragons and finally on 25 September. A kind of roller coaster ride that could not fail to cause an internal reaction. The governors have tried Zaia (Veneto) and Fedriga (Friuli Venezia Giulia) thinking that the old Po Valley lion by now had his nails dulled by old age and his mane was bald from many battles, but this was not the case. Bossiwho is a political animal, indeed he spoke in the “speech of the Castle” of the “persecuted Venetian brothers”, opening precisely to Zaia. How will Salvini react?

Meanwhile with stamped papers and so on Northern Committeethrough the treasurer Julius Centemerowas officially warned by the party “League for Salvini Premier” from using the symbols and to cease internal recruitment. It reads in the notice to Fabrizio Cecchetti Lombard party commissioner: «Dear Fabrizio Cecchetti, I am writing to you as federal administrator to inform you that I have proceeded to send a formal notice to stop promoting the political association “Comitato Nord” towards Lega members for Salvini premier and the use of symbols and denomination of the party”.

To which the Senatoras in his style, he reacted with the manifestation of Giovenzano. So now the conflict is, so to speak, formalized. Whether it will be a meeting of nostalgics or instead of resuming the old one League time will tell. In the meantime though Salvini he has to handle a difficult situation. Indeed, at the national level, Bossi however, it is weakening the Salvinian League against the allies, Melons And Berlusconiwith the Lombard elections upon us and the opposition Fountain – Moratti.

Salvini he obviously discounted that he went to government twice after his 2018 victory, while Brothers of Italy she has always been in opposition. But now Salvini what’s he going to do? His battles have passed into the hands of Melons and if he wants to counter this undoubted fact and at the same time the internal opposition of Bossi it must sharply change gears, unless it resigns itself to its ecopolitical niche.

The fact is that now the League it is a photocopy of Fratelli d’Italia and perhaps, from the point of view of mere electoral calculation, it will be convenient for him to converge again in the “redoubt of the North”, where he has his hard core. This will lead to the end of the “National League” project because by now there is already one and it’s called the Brothers of Italy.

