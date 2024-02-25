Zaia's message to Salvini: “I preferred the Northern League”

“We were born to defend the Venetians. We created a federation with the other regions, well, it was called Northern League and I liked it better. In fact, to be honest it was better in Liga.”. Word of Luca Zaia, which, as reported by Corriere della Sera, shook the provincial assembly of the League in Treviso. “In front of five hundred militants from the province which was the cradle of the Venetian League, the president retraces the heroic stages of the Northern League, from the first municipalities conquered to the Mose scandal which overwhelmed the Galan galaxy but did not affect any Northern League member”, we read.

Corriere della Sera notes that Zaia spoke at length about politics without ever mentioning Matteo Salvini (“a name that no one in the introductory speeches has ever pronounced, not even the regional secretary Alberto Stefani”), and dragged the militants by talking about identity. “For the Venetian Northern League members «Liga» means Lion of San Marco, pride against the long subjection towards their Lombard cousins ​​which the federal secretary has always expressed”, explains Corriere della Sera.

While the third term for governors is being discussed at a national level, the Corriere della Sera reports that an online collection of signatures has begun to circulate for «Zaia tops the list at the European Championships» launched by Giuseppe Paolin, organizational manager of the League in Veneto.