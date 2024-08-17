Zaia: “We need a no-fly zone for civil rights”

“I respect the institutions of democracy, therefore also the referendum”, the governor of Veneto begins Luca Zaia. “We will soon understand whether it will be approved by the Constitutional Court or whether it will be a flash in the pan”, he adds speaking of Autonomy and of the abrogative referendum promoted by the opposition.

“For now there is only one request left. The opposition is telling an unrealistic story about this reform: the South will have more opportunities than the North, we will see soon”, he explains in an interview with Evening Courier.

But for the Northern League president of the Veneto region, there are also other reforms that Parliament will have to deal with: “Without denying its ideological roots, I say that we need a law that regulates the end of life, which is more urgent than ever. We governors, since 2019, have been called into question by all potentially seriously ill patients by virtue of a ruling of the Constitutional Courtwhich has established 4 conditions of serious suffering to be able to decide on one’s end of life.

In Veneto we have had 6 requests from 2019 to today: the ethics committee has given the ok only in 2 cases and only one of the two has reached the epilogue. In Italy this ruling transfers entirely to the health of the Regions the obligation to respond to the patient, without however establishing the timing and the role of public doctors in the last moments of the patient’s life. In Veneto we have not turned away, but a national law is needed”.

And faced with the different positions in the centre-right, Zaia proposes “a no fly zone on civil rightson which I hope there will be no ideological clashes. I say this with respect for everyone: if it happened to me I would like to be able to decide, it is such an intimate thing. Even Monsignor Vincent Strawpresident of the Pontifical Academy for Life, hopes that the ‘issue is not held hostage by extremist positions’. The Church could have also not intervened, but it did. In short: the elephant is in the room”, he concludes.

To the vandalism on the mural of Paola Egonu and to the words of Roberto Vannaccimember of the European Parliament of the Northern League, Zaia explains: “I do not comment on Vannacci’s words. But what they did to the mural is a total disgrace. Egonu is very Italian. I find it scandalous that there are citizens who still look at the color of the skin: fortunately it is trees that fall and not forests that grow. Our young people and children know this well”.

Finally, more political issues: “This government is keeping its word and following the coalition’s program. The president Melons he is also doing an excellent job in foreign policy, giving Italy back standing and an international prestige that we only had with Berlusconi. We are keeping the accounts in order, making the country more efficient, hitting the bureaucracy”.

And on his future: “I am a regular candidate for everything that happens on the street: EU commissioner, ministries, various elections. But I have always invested in coherence. I will finish this mandate and then we will see. I think about giving answers to citizens, I do not live with these anxieties for my future”.

In Veneto the vote will be around November 2025. Have you made peace with your third term? “I’ve always had peace. The only two positions that the people directly elect are mayor and president of the region. So I find it offensive to put a limit on the mandates by saying that ‘otherwise power blocks will be created’. It’s equivalent to calling the citizens who vote idiots”.