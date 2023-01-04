Zaia against Crisanti: “It has deteriorated the serenity of the team”

There controversy between the governor of the Veneto Luca Zaia and the virologist Andrea Crisantierupted after the spread of some eavesdropping telephone calls in which the Northern League spoke of “lead to the crash” the virologist, they show no sign of stopping. Zaia counters the accusations made by the senator of the Pd. “The language in a private conversation – Zaia explains to Corriere della Sera – it may have been a little strongbut it simply means that: that going to see the cardsProfessor Crisanti he should have proved us right. It wasn’t a complaint. I speak with regret about this story, because I involved Professor Crisanti and I believed in him, he is a professional. The problem is that they followed each other controversy, strong statements. All this, punctually, in the newspapers. Which, slowly he has deteriorated there serenity in the team. He also has distributed to the journalists of the messages between me and him.”

“I – continues Zaia al Corriere – I don’t have nothing to hide and I take responsibility for everything I say. As long as contextualized. By the way, I was not the intercepted one. To us everything was notified as possible offended party. Crisanti’s accusations for i too many quick swabs? If we had the opportunity to make molecules for everyone, there was no question. On a random day, we did 24,832 tests molecular and 164,189 quick swabs. And we found 13,094 positives. I say: if you have 10 people in the water and only three life jackets, you throw the others a tank, a rope, whatever you have. What then, be careful: that’s what they all did“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

