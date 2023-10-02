Zaia: “I have no reason to think it won’t be done”





There League relaunches the theme of differentiated autonomy. The historical theme, that of federalism, for the party founded by Umberto Bossi and now led by Matteo Salvini.

Luca Zaiapresident of the Veneto region, issues ad Affaritaliani.ita clear, clear and unequivocal statement: “Autonomy is an integral part of the Constitution. This government was the only one that allowed us to see a new dawn on the horizon with the approval of the bill on autonomy in the Council of Ministers. I have reason to think that it will not be done. In compliance with Parliament’s deadlines, I am convinced that 2024 will be the year of autonomy“.

Now we will have to see what the allies of Fratelli d’Italia and Forza Italia think, who probably would like longer times and for the Northern League’s differentiated autonomy to proceed together with the institutional reforms that aim to introduce the premiership. But the Leagueas Zaia says, continues ahead and aims for the definitive green light as early as next year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

