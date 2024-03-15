For the second time, the Sinaloan chef Zahie Tellez returns as judge of 'Masterchef celebrity' and in addition to being happy to repeat with her colleagues, she points out that the season is “incredible, intense and very spicy.”

“I think that on the screen you could see the friendship, the respect and the years we have known each other, and the inclusion Claudia Lizaldi It has been a beauty to have her as part of the cast of MasterChef“, he says by telephone about the edition that starts this Sunday, at 8:00 p.m. (CDMX), by Aztec one.

Nothing is written

Itatí Cantoral, Laura Bozzo, Ferka, Agustín Arana, Rossana Nájera, Camila Fernández and many more celebrities are part of this edition that will take us on a carousel of emotions, specifies Tellez.

“Everyone has their own seasoning, a different way of cooking. Everyone is very open, although that's also what cooking is about: being flexible, adapting, being a team, working under pressure. I could talk about each of them but “The joke is that you see them on the screen. When they start cooking, when the challenge begins to develop, you more or less see who does and who doesn't.”

Poncho Cadena, Zahie Téllez, Claudia Lizaldi and Adrián Herrera, main cast of 'Masterchef celebrity 2024'.

The chef adds that this edition has a seal where nothing is written and shares that the group of judges are looking for “a little bit of everything because a chef not only cooks well, is organized, is empathetic, is flexible, does not act as issues”. “Many of us know how to cook, but adapting is different, how to treat your colleagues or an ingredient is also important, that's why the format of 'MasterChef' is incredible. Nothing is scripted, nothing is premeditated,” she says.

About Sinaloan cuisine, Tellez She says she is proud of the flavors of this land. “They are the flavors that I grew up with. Yes, the cuisine we have in Sinaloa is very different from what there is, for example, in Guerrero or in the Gulf, there are more similarities with Baja California Sur, but Sinaloan cuisine always, in some way, “I'm looking for it. I don't deny that it is a cuisine that marks my life, but I don't just lock myself in Sinaloan cuisine.”

Finally, he highlights that the public is going to love this season, so he invites them to tune in Aztec one each Sunday. “Not only are they going to cry, they are going to learn about cooking, they are going to have their favorites, they are going to be surprised in each challenge, in each episode. It is incredible this season and sharing with Chain Ponchowith Claudia Lizaldi and with Adrian Herrra It is a joy. “They are going to see us better than ever.”